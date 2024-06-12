New owner for M&E consultant

Rybka chairman David MacLeod (left) with Brush CEO Nicolas Pitrat

Rybka has been taken over by Brush, the Loughborough-based manufacturer of transformers and switchgear that can trace its origins back to the invention of the dynamo in the 1870s.

Brush these days describes itself as an ‘energy engineering solutions provider’. Rybka, incorporated in 1991, considers itself to be one of Scotland’s leading mechanical and electrical (M&E) building services and sustainability consultancies.

The acquisition expands Brush’s portfolio of services to include M&E consulting engineering, building information modelling, building physics, Passivhaus design and low carbon consulting.

It also gives Brush a foothold in the Scottish market while enabling Rybka to grow into England and Wales, supported by London-based building services consultancy Eta Projects– acquired by Brush in 2022 – which has a track record in healthcare and critical infrastructure.

With approximately 50 staff across offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness, Rybka will become part of the Brush Engineering Solutions division while continuing to operate independently for existing clients.

Brush chief executive Nicolas Pitrat said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rybka on board as part of the Brush Group. We already share a lot in common and I see many of our values reflected in the way the team at Rybka works together to deliver outstanding results for their clients. I am impressed with their breadth of knowledge and expertise, and having Rybka as part of the Group will support our ESG ambitions and create decarbonisation opportunities with our customers.”

Rybka chairman David MacLeod said: “Our proven track record as a provider of outstanding consultancy services, along with Brush’s reputation for delivering engineering excellence, will ensure we continue to go from strength to strength. Working in partnership with Brush we will grow our geographical footprint and build on our existing expertise, while continuing to deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

