New owner for Mulholland Plant

Family-run Thomas Plant Hire has grown by acquisition in recent years, with annual turnover rising from £14m five years ago to £43m in the year to May 2022 (its most recent accounts).

Mulholland Plant Services now becomes part of the Thomas Group, with Steven Mulholland remaining in post to oversee operations in Scotland.

“This is a good fit for us,” said Ian McMillan, head of business development for the Thomas Group, “as we have long had ambitions to cross the border into Scotland. Like Thomas Plant Hire, Mullholland is a family run business with very similar values to our own. Their ethos is aligned with ours, as is its fleet size. We envisage substantial growth in Scotland with this acquisition and 2024 will be a very exciting year.”

He added: “A major part of our sustained growth in the plant hire sector has been through strategic acquisitions, with recent names acquired including Hogg Hire, Kaill Plant, Diggers of Bury and Hawkrent. Our market reach is ever extending as we see a continued growth of approximately 30%, year on year in terms of fleet size and turnover.”

