New owner for Octo scaffolding

Octo System Scaffolding

Sunshine Enterprises is now trading Octo in the UK via its subsidiary StepUp Scaffolding UK (Ltd).

Sunshine Enterprises was founded in 1998 in Tennessee, USA by Wei Chen to import and distribute Chinese construction and industrial equipment into North America and elsewhere. It started StepUp Scaffolding in the same year. StepUp Scaffolding UK opened its first branch in Renfrewshire in 2015.

The sale of Octo to Sunshine leaves Turner Access solely focused on its contract scaffolding activities from its recently expanded base in Glasgow.

Knud Højland Pedersen, who joined Turner Access as managing director in 2017, is joining Sunshine Enterprises at the same time as the transaction, becoming managing director of newly-formed Sunshine Enterprises Group Europe.

He said: “Having the scale, speed and quality of a brand like Sunshine Enterprises behind the StepUp UK business is going to put Octo System Scaffolding on the map here in the UK and beyond.”

The new managing director of Turner Access is Simon Russell, previously head of sales & marketing. He said: “This is great news for Turner Access as a brand and our Scottish and UK-wide construction customer base. The shift of emphasis here from production of scaffolding to contract activity and the huge investment and growth this deal will help to support will help us in our vision to be the leading scaffold contractor in Scotland, offering clients a first class scaffolding service in accordance with our #WorkSafeHomeSafe culture – ideally suited to the current situation.”

