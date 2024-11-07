New owner for passive fire specialists

Image from www.trianglefiregroup.co.uk

Under Triangle ownership, Intrinsic Fire Protection will continue to be led by managing director Cliff Spruce and technical director Remy Chandler.

Intrinsic now becomes Triangle’s passive fire division, continuing to provide services to its clients under the Intrinsic brand.

Intrinsic was founded in 2016 by Cliff and Amanda Spruce in Harlow, Essex. It provides a range of passive fire design, installation and maintenance services including fire stopping, structural steel protection, fire doors and asset condition surveys of existing fire protection measures. Clients include housing associations such as Notting Hill Genesis, universities and NHS trusts.

Sussex-based Triangle Fire Systems is one of the UK’s leading fire protection specialists, installing residential and commercial fire sprinklers, wet and dry riser mains and passive fire protection. Triangle’s clients include house-builders Barratt, Bellway, Berkeley and Vistry as well as main contractors such as Balfour Beatty, Laing O’Rourke, Mace and Wates. The business was founded by brothers Colin, Steve and Nigel Chantler in 2006 and has been backed by BGF (formerly Business Growth Fund) venture capital since 2022.

Intrinsic managing director Cliff Spruce said: “After many years in the passive fire protection industry and latterly working with Remy and Amanda to grow Intrinsic to what it is today, it’s very pleasing to have found an excellent home for the business to allow it and the team to continue to flourish. We believe working alongside the team at Triangle will provide our clients and people with even more opportunities in the future.”

Triangle chief executive Colin Chantler added: “Cliff, Remy and the Intrinsic team joining the Triangle family is a really exciting development for everyone involved. As a family business ourselves, we felt an immediate alignment with the team at Intrinsic and are looking forward to welcoming them into the group. Intrinsic has built up an exceptional reputation within the passive fire industry and combining the team with Triangle’s offers all of our clients even deeper expertise across fire protection, backed up by our mutual commitment to industry-leading levels of service.”

