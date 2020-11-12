New owner for sash window specialist

Ventrolla’s Harrogate headquarters

RFM has bought Ventrolla, a wooden sash window repair, manufacturing and installation business from ERA Home Security for an undisclosed sum.

Ventrolla is described as the market leader in the repair, restoration and replacement of wooden sash windows. It has sold more than 100,000 sash windows from its factories in Harrogate and London. Ventrolla employs 75 staff across both sites, who will all transfer as part of the deal.

Ventrolla was founded in 1983 by Robert Tunnicliffe, a former engineer for Ford Motors, who patented his perimeter sealing and sash removal systems. He turned his hand to draught-proofing sash windows after struggling to keep his home warm in winter. His systems are still the core products in the Ventrolla service.

Following the acquisition, RFM plans to invest in a new showroom and a training academy at Ventrolla’s Harrogate headquarters.

RFM Group owner/chief executive Ian Flanagan said: “Ventrolla’s craftsmanship and modern engineering complement RFM Group’s world-class technology and property expertise. Their quality products and the high esteem in which both customers and the industry hold them is second to none. Alongside their talented team, I see great potential to develop their offering further by utilising RFM’s robust processes and smart technology.”

Ventrolla managing director Jarrod Marchant said: “RFM Group’s level of technology and appetite for growth is refreshing, it is fantastic to be part of a truly integrated property company. Capitalising on our 21st century machining and traditional handcrafted skills, we look forward to building on Ventrolla’s 37-year history.”

The purchase of Ventrolla is RFM Group’s third acquisition in twelve months with other deals currently in discussion. It follows RFM’s recent purchase of the heating & ventilation business Hevertech earlier this year and shopfitter Ashlyn (Yorkshire) in 2019, both based in Leeds.

RFM said it was looking to expand its property offering from consultancy and construction through to managing and maintenance.

