New owner for scaffold merchant

Gilray Plant's premises in Erith

Gilray Plant is being rebranded SP Gilray under its new ownership.

SP Group managing director Nick Munster said: “It’s a significant milestone for us. Gilray is well-known within the scaffold supplies sector and the UK construction industry. This opportunity will allow us to welcome a broader range of clients, from independent contractors to large international scaffolding firms.”

The transaction follows the death of Gilray Plant’s founder-director Ralph Wilson last year. His widow and co-director Sarah Wilson said: “Among other potential business partners, it was SP Group’s commitment to excellence that made this possible. Their unparalleled recycling scheme for most of their temporary protection products was a major factor in my decision to pass on the Gilray name to fellow NASC member SP Group. I have full confidence in SP Group to carry forward the legacy Ralph established, and I look forward to seeing what this new chapter unlocks.”

SP Group is based in Antrim and supplies products such as debris netting and dust containment, surface protection, scaffold accessories, fire extinguishers and PPE. With the addition of Gilray Plant, is now has a base in southeast England too, in Erith.

SP Gilray branch manager Tracey Law said: “As the former operations manager at Gilray Plant, moving to SP Group has been easy because both companies share the same values and mutual commitment to delivering high standards in products and customer service.”

