New owner for Scottish testing house

Celnor is backed by Inflexion private equity to consolidate the testing sector

Celnor was formed earlier this year with private equity backing to consolidate the testing, inspection, certification and compliance (TICC) sector.

Mattest joins a group that includes Wolverhampton-based Ground Investigation & Piling Limited (GIP), Watford-based Vintec Laboratories and Kent-based Riverside Environmental Services.

Mattest Site Services was founded in 2001 as Mogford Associates and has a team of 30 based in Glasgow and Inverness offering UKAS-accredited materials testing for the construction industry.

Celnor founder and chief executive Simon Parrington said: “Mattest Site Services Limited has an excellent reputation for both high quality work and efficient service, which has been built over many years. We choose our member companies carefully in order to maintain and add to the entrepreneurial culture at Celnor, and Mattest Site Services Limited fits the group perfectly.”

Mattest founder Stephen Mogford said: “I have had several approaches over the years, but as soon as I met Simon and learned more about Celnor, I knew the business would be in good hands.”

Mattest managing director Mike Osbaldstone, who will continue to run the business, added: “Now feels like the right time to become part of Celnor. We have every confidence that the group can help us grow to the next level and I am looking forward to the challenge.”

