New owner for UK construction adhesives manufacturer

Sanglier products include Tuskbond adhesives

Sanglier is one of Europe’s largest independently owned manufacturers of sprayable (aerosol and canister) industrial adhesives. It turns over close to £20m a year and has approximately 60 employees but made a pre-tax loss of £3.9m last year

The acquisition expands HB Fuller’s manufacturing footprint across the UK and Europe, particularly in the construction adhesives and engineering adhesives markets.

“Transforming adhesive applications to enable sprayable delivery provides end users with an opportunity to greatly improve labour efficiency,” said Boz Malik, senior vice president at HB Fuller Construction Adhesives. “This is particularly valuable in today’s tight labour market and is a key megatrend that HB Fuller is applying its unique innovation capabilities toward to enable our customers’ success.”

He added: “Sanglier shares a similar business model, which includes providing customised, high-quality solutions to support and develop our customers’ brands. This acquisition will strengthen the integration of our adhesive manufacturing and packaging capabilities, which we will leverage to generate a strong market advantage in terms of operations, innovation, and service.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk