New owner for windows firm

Consultants Tom McCarthy (left) and Liam Hadfield (right) flank Kestrel vendors Jane Gibson and Steve Shute

Schueco UK has acquired Kestrel Aluminium Systems and Kestrel Powder Coating from the firms’ directors Steve Shute and Jane Gibson.

Kestrel supplies aluminium extrusions and accessories for the fabrication of shopfronts, commercial and domestic doors, curtain walling, windows and glazed roofs. The business provides products to the commercial and domestic markets via fabricators, specifiers and contractors.

The Schüco Group develops and sells system solutions for the building envelope made from aluminium, steel and PVC-U. It is active in more than 80 countries andworks with 10,000 fabricators and 30,000 architectural practices around the world.

Schueco UK and Kestrel will continue to operate as separate entities with Kestrel maintaining its Birmingham base.

Pete Temprell, managing director of Schueco UK & Ireland, said: “This is a fantastic development for Schueco UK. The Kestrel businesses are established for over 30 years in the UK and have a strong customer base, which we can continue to grow and develop.”

Orbis helped to prepare the business for a sale and subsequently advised on a discrete sale process on behalf of Kestrel’s shareholders. The Orbis team was led by Partner, Tom McCarthy, Manager, Harriet Denning and Executive, Liam Hadfield.

Steve Shute of Kestrel said: “Having started the business in 1989 and developed it over 33 years it was important to us that the sale was handled correctly to protect the legacy and future of the company and its staff.”

The Kestrel shareholders were advised by corporate finance consultant Orbis. Partner

Tom McCarthy said: “From the start, we felt that Schueco UK Ltd was the right partner. Kestrel has gone from strength to strength in recent years and is perfectly placed to continue its growth story as part of the Schüco Group family.’

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk