New owners for steel decking firm

Anglian Metal Deck now joins a group also comprising COBI Solutions and MLB Steel, all owned by chief executive Chad Ward.

Anglian Metal Deck (AMD) was established in 2017, by Marcel Dutil, chairman of Canam Group Inc, Canada. With headquarters and operations in Sudbury, Suffolk, AMD manufactures quality steel decking for the construction industry.

Chad Ward, CEO of COBI Solutions and MLB Steel and now AMD, said: “Our vision as a group of companies is to provide the very best end-to-end service and highest quality product portfolio to the UK construction industry. Our continued commitment to invest in our portfolio and client services will ensure our customers across the group have access to a full range of products and cost-effective solutions for all their construction requirements under one group of companies.”

A new general manager Damien Hartshorne, previously of Rapid Metal Deck, and a new sales manager, Matt Hickman, previously of Albion Sections, have been appointed to help strengthen the team, the rest of which remains in place.

