New pick-and-carry crane for Preston steel erector

Ben Lee of SWC (left) and Paul Goodall of Liebherr Great Britain (right)

SWC Steel Erectors has added a Liebherr LTR 1100 telescopic-boom crawler crane to its fleet of wheeled mobile cranes.

Following commissioning and driver familiarisation, the crane was deployed to the £1bn re-development of Shotton Paper Mill project in Deeside, North Wales. Initially stationed in the steel holding yard, the LTR 1100 loaded-in and loaded-out steel where the crane displayed its pick-and-carry duties moving eight tonne columns. Subsequently, the crane was used for steel erection tasks.

The LTR 1100 has a 52-metre telescopic boom. It can be extended to any position and lengthened by additional jibs including a 2.9-metre assembly jib and a 10.8- to 19-metre double swing-away fly jib.

SWC managing director Ben Lee said: “We are excited to welcome the first crawler crane to the company’s fleet. The Liebherr LTR 1100 boasts impressive features including seamless transportability and operational efficiency during on-site set up. The pick-and-carry capabilities enable the crawler crane to work where two mobile cranes normally would. Furthermore, its versatility allows us to venture into different sectors, expanding our scope. We are looking forward to adding further Liebherr crawlers and mobile cranes to the fleet this year.”

