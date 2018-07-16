New plans produced to complete Chelsea Barracks scheme

New plans for phase 6B show 126 extra-care and affordable housing units, a public sports centre, four retail units and an NHS medical centre, providing a hub for the local community

This final phase on Ebury Bridge Road will be linked with the rest of the 12.8-acre development via a network of pedestrian walkways. It has been designed by architects Piercy & Company and Squire & Partners to be “in keeping with the rest of the development to reflect the traditional Belgravia streetscape”.

Phases 1 to 3 of the Chelsea Barracks redevelopment are set for completion by Mace in spring 2019. Phase four, valued at £200m, was put on hold after groundworks were completed by Keltbray.

Richard Oakes, executive director at Qatari Diar, said last month: “Groundworks and piling have been completed on our next phase of construction and we are considering how best to procure the subsequent building works in an increasingly difficult construction market. We are continuing to work together with all stakeholders towards an efficient and pragmatic outcome for the benefit of future residents.”

A spokesperson for Chelsea Barracks provided an update on Friday last week: “We are thrilled that we have been able to finalise the last chapter of Chelsea Barracks, by revisiting the masterplan to finesse the offering within Phase 6B.

“We identified that there was an opportunity to make a significant contribution to the community, and have over delivered on the number of homes, size requirement of the gym and the facilities and are looking to create a comprehensive retail offering to cater for the community.”