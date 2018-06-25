New premises for PSS Hire

PSS Hire’s new 27,000 sq ft new super centre on the Woodside Industrial Estate in Dunstable replaces its original 15,000 sq ft flagship site in St Albans, which PSS Hire had occupied since the late nineties.

Head of operations Brent Smith said: “Over the past three years PSS Hire’s turnover has more than doubled and we are confident that our new flagship service centre will provide us with the opportunity for continued growth whilst affirming our position as market leaders.”

“Our new super site in Dunstable has already enabled us to expand our product offering and further invest in innovative equipment, such as Pressure Testing, Pipe Stopping equipment and Gas Camera Systems.

Plant & Site Services (PSS) was acquired by A-Plant in 2013 and has 14 service centres across the UK and Ireland.