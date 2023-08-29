New president for the Scottish Plant Owners Association

John Sibbald

John Sibbald, director of Sibbald Training, takes over from Callum Mackintosh of Highland Hammer Hire as SPOA president.

The new vice president is David Jarvie, managing director of Jarvie Plant.

John Sibbald has been involved in the construction industry for all his life; his father started a plant hire business in 1973 and got into training to solve the lack of operators.

On taking over as SPOA president, he said: “It is very exciting to have the opportunity to be the President of the Scottish Plant Owners Association which is steeped in over 70 years of history. It is an honour to be part of an organisation whose past presidents and committee members have steered the Association to where it is today. I feel this is my opportunity to give back to the industry which has allowed our family to succeed.”

Of his predecessor, he said: “I believe that in years to come when looking back at Callum’s time in the chair, it will be seen as an instrumental period for the association with the changes and modernisation he oversaw. Callum has set the SPOA on a path of progress, growth, and opportunity.”

The AGM also saw other appointments to the executive committee, including Tomasz Orkiszewski of Goldcast Academy, Alison Foster of C Foster Plant Hire and Bryan Shilliday of Tam Shilliday Plant Hire & Groundworks.

