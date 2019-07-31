New readymix plant in Hampshire

The Bramshill readymix plant

This new plant replaces the old readymix plant at nearby Eversley that has served the local market for many years but now closes as the site nears completion.

The new plant is a Liebherr 2.25 mobile mix plant, which has a greater output capacity. The plant has a storage capacity of 300 tonnes of cement, and 240 tonnes of aggregates. Cemex can now increase production from 24m/h (at the existing Eversley plant) to 80m/h, while using a wet batch plant will ensure a better quality and strength of mix.

The inclusion of a central mixer also enables special products such as traditional sand cement screed and flowing screeds like Supaflo to be produced, increasing the product range available.

With the new plant sited in the quarry, materials no longer have to be trucked from Bramshill to Eversley by truck.

Cemex operations manager Peter Hawker said: “This is a long-term investment by Cemex into the Bramshill Quarry that will generate considerable benefits for our customers and the environment, for years to come. The plant is very modern and ensures we can meet increasing demand, getting the customer the product they need on time, while also offering a greater range of mixes.”

