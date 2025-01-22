New roof for National Maritime Museum

The new glazed roof that has been installed in the National Maritime Museum

Willmott Dixon Interiors has installed more than 23,000 sq ft of sun-protected glazing, above the National Maritime Museum’s central court area.

The £12m project is designed to address water ingress and reduce solar heat gain issues associated with the existing glazing of the Grade I listed building. It is also expected to provide better acoustics and an improved visitor experience.

The work comes more than 24 years after the original installation of what was then Europe’s largest free-span glazed roof.

Alongside the roof upgrades, Willmott Dixon Interiors is carrying out a deep clean and servicing of the building’s capital plant, including chillers, air coolers, air handling units and the underfloor heating and cooling system, which will also undergo a flush. Existing plate heat exchangers are being replaced, and enhancements are being made to the air cooling systems to improve efficiency and performance.

Additionally, works to the internal space will include the renewal of electrical lighting, power and data systems.

Roger Forsdyke, chief operations officer at Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: “The central court is the much-loved heart of the National Maritime Museum, with many visitors passing beneath its huge glass roof every year.

“This project is about ensuring the best possible experience for those people, as well as the museum’s staff and the collections they care for. The new glazing we are installing will not only enable natural light to flood the space, but has much improved thermal and acoustic qualities too.”

