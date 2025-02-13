New Scotland director at Barratt Redrow

Alison Condie

Alison Condie has taken over as Barratt Redrow’s Scotland managing director from Douglas McLeod, who retired in December after more than 50 years with the company.

Condie began her career in the industry with Kelvin Homes in Coatbridge in 1992. In 1995 she moved to Edinburgh in 1995 to work as a quantity surveyor for Beazer Homes in Livingston (later taken over by Persimmon Homes), where she rose to commercial manager and then director over a span of ten years.

She joined Barratt in 2005 as technical director and in 2013 was promoted to managing director for the East of Scotland division, before taking over from McLeod as Scotland boss.

Condie said: “Douglas McLeod is revered within the Scottish housebuilding industry, after spending 50 years making such a significant contribution. This role is a prime opportunity for me to build on the success of the Scottish divisions and the Oregon Timber Frame business in the years ahead, as we aim to tackle the country’s housing crisis.”

