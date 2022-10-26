New southern MD for Sisk

Ger Hayes

Ger Hayes takes over from Ajaz Shafi, who was appointed chief operating officer for Sisk’s entire UK business earlier this year.

Mr Hayes joined Sisk as a graduate recruit in Ireland in 2003 and worked across a range of projects in Sligo and Belfast before moving to the UK in 2010 to work on the Wembley Park redevelopment.

He said: “I am honoured and excited to be stepping into the role of managing director of the UK South division of John Sisk & Son, following Ajaz’s successful time in the role. The quality of our people, their commitment to getting the job done and the range of projects and clients in UK South mean it is a really an exciting time to be working for Sisk.

“We want to expand on our experience in high rise residential and in the commercial sector on the back of projects such as Unity Place in Milton Keynes. We also see further opportunities in the healthcare sector building on the back recent projects,” he added.

Chief operating officer Ajaz Shafi said: “Ger Hayes has worked his way up at Sisk from graduate level to now being MD of the UK South and this is testament to his skill, hard work and commitment as well as Sisk’s approach to supporting and developing our people.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk