New start and new fleet for groundworks specialist

Some of Statom's new Kobelco excavators

Statom Group, which specialises in remediation, groundworks and reinforced concrete frames, changed its name from Groundsure Enabling & Remediation Services (Gears) last month. The rebrand followed a change of leadership at the business earlier this year, with Stan Nikudinski taking over as managing director from founder Andy Frankis.

Plant dealer Molson has delivered more than 40 machines to the company under a £3.5m deal. The bulk of these are Stage V compliant Kobelco excavators, ranging from the SK28RS-6E mini to the 22-tonne SK210LC-10E model.

Molson Group sales director Stuart Butler said: “Statom Group work on high profile projects and have built a reputation for exceeding even the most demanding clients demands, so for them reliability is key. With this in mind, Kobelco excavators complete with a comprehensive service plan from Molson service became a natural choice. With the additional benefit of low running cost and high residual values, it was clear that this is the smart choice from all perspectives."

The Dartford company’s refreshed plant fleet also includes Wacker Neuson 9T Dual View site dumpers, Ammann ARX26-2 tandem rollers, Perim Trio formworks, Alshore formwork and crushing & screening machinery.

Managing director Stan Nikudinski said: “We are pleased with the commercial aspect of 2020. This fresh new brand and face of the business allows us to build the next chapter and create a brand that engages with our colleagues and clients, well done to all involved and let’s see what is next for Statom Group.”

