New team in charge for Recom Passive Fire Protection

Left to right are Richard Green, Jay Newby, Keron Jackson, Sarah Leadbetter and Gvidas Teresas

Recom Passive Fire Protection has doubled the size of its team of directly-employed installers to 40 over the past 12 months and revenues for the division are on track to exceed £4.5m in the year to April 2023, up from £2.6m.

In line with this expansion, Recom Passive Fire Protection has a new management team after a series of promotions and appointments.

Sarah Leadbetter has been promoted to the newly-created role of head of the division.

Jay Newby has been promoted from contracts manager to the new role of operations manager for Recom Passive Fire Protection.

Gvidas Teresas has been promoted from supervisor to contracts manager.

Richard Green has joined Recom Passive Fire Protection from Bell Group as a contracts manager.

Keron Jackson has been recruited as a contracts manager for the Midlands and is based in Birmingham.

Recom is an approved contractor under the UK’s Fire Accreditation Scheme (FIRAS) for its fire protection services, which include passive fire protection installation, fire door surveys and installations, repairs and upgrades, fire strategy reviews, compartmentation surveying, advice and guidance, training, development and support.

Director Jason McKnight, who founded Recom Solutions with Joseph Dillon in 2015, said: “The creation of a dedicated management team for Recom Passive Fire Protection, together with our new arrivals, provides an excellent platform for further strong growth for the division. The market is growing rapidly amid greater awareness of the need for risk assessments, remediation work, building upgrades and ongoing maintenance in the new-build sector as well as at existing sites.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk