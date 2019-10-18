New team picked for first phase of $770m Denver airport revamp

Stantec has been selected as the preferred lead design firm for the project and Hensel Phelps as the preferred construction manager/general contractor for the first phase. The airport said that both companies have a strong local presence, are familiar with the Denver community and state and have existing contracts with DEN enabling them to mobilise quickly. The selection is pending consideration by Denver City Council.

“Over the last several months, our transition teams have been working diligently to identify the best and most efficient way to proceed and to select key members of the new project team that will help us successfully deliver the Great Hall Project,” said airport CEO Kim Day. “When we announced the termination of our contract with Great Hall Partners in August, we said that we expected to select a new project team this fall. The selection of the lead designer and contractor is right on schedule and will allow us to begin construction in Q1 2020, as we committed to doing.”

DEN is committed to keeping the design and construction cost of the Great Hall Project at the original US$770m including contingency. The total cost for Phase I has not yet been determined but will be finalized by Q1 2020 once the team has had an opportunity to refine the design and scope.

DEN focused its procurement for the lead designer and general contractor on contractors with existing contracts or that are already mobilised at the airport. It then requested proposals and conducted interviews to identify the preferred vendors.

“As we selected new contractors for the project, it was important that we brought our values of safety, operations and community to the forefront,” added Day. “Both Stantec and Hensel Phelps were selected because of their commitment to these values while also bringing thoughtful proposals with creative cost savings ideas to the table. We are pushing ahead so we can get back to work on the Great Hall project with our new partners.”

As the new lead designer, Stantec will complete the design for the remainder of the project. It will be verifying existing designs, looking for modifications for both cost savings and other design improvements and ensuring plans are adequate for construction to proceed. It will also provide design assistance during construction of future phases. Hensel Phelps will be the main builder and manage construction activity. Phase I work primarily involves construction of the airline ticketing pods in the centre of the terminal on Level 6.

DEN has not yet made a determination on the steps it will take to procure the construction manager/general contractor for future phases.

