New Thwaites dealer for London

Boss Plant Sales managing director Graham Stansfield (left) , sales director Jon Wiseman (right) and Thwaites distributor manager Paul Rodwell (centre)

Equipment distributor Boss Plant Sales has been appointed by site dumper manufacturer Thwaites as its new distributor for London and Oxfordshire.

Boss Plant Sales was founded by Graham Stansfield in 2012 and also represents Kubota, Manitou, Bomag and Atlas Copco.

Graham Stansfield said: “Thwaites products are renowned for their build quality, robust nature and safety on site. Our customers will be delighted that Boss Plant Sales can now supply and service their dumper needs with Thwaites products.”

