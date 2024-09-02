Hundreds of different editions of Top Trumps have been produced since the game first appeared in 1978 – with sports cars, motorbikes, tanks and aircraft among early favourites – but never has an official construction Top Trumps been produced. Until now!



Created by The Construction Index, the new Top Trumps Construction Edition, features leading construction machinery brands Komatsu, Liebherr, Hitachi, Hyundai, Mecalac and Takeuchi.



With the UK construction industry facing recruitment difficulties – needing to find more than 50,000 new entrants a year, according to the Construction Skills Network – The Construction Index hopes its Construction Edition range might help to generate interest in the sector among young people.

Click here to find out more and order your first edition of Top Trumps Construction Edition today.

For a limited time, we have also included them free with Monopoly Construction Edition plus a free subscription to The Construction Index magazine. (*UK only, saving worth more than £40)

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk