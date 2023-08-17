New training facilities at Falcon Cranes

Falcon's training yard

Falcon has refurbished its training yard in Norfolk and built new offices with four large classrooms for both theoretical and practical learning.

With three cranes permanently in the yard set aside for training, it has eliminated the need to wait for a crane to become available on an external site.

Falcon carries out training 51 weeks of the year at its premises on Airfield Industrial Estate in Shipdham, near Thetford, offering hands-on experience operating different types of tower crane.

One of the classrooms

