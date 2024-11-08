New UK boss for WSP

Paul Reilly

Paul Reilly will take over as president & managing director of WSP UK & Ireland in January 2025. He succeeds Mark Naysmith, who has been given a bigger remit as global chief operating officer.

Reilly joined WSP as managing director for planning & advisory in 2022, after a couple of years at Stantec. In January this year he was promoted to deputy chief executive – UK & Ireland.

Reilly said: “I am honoured to take on this leadership role in the UK & Ireland and to continue building on the solid foundation we’ve established. I look forward to working with our talented teams as we deliver impactful solutions for our clients and communities and further advance our industry leadership.”

Mark Naysmith said: “After 36 years at WSP, it has been a pleasure to lead the EMEIA region, working with so many great colleagues and clients to deliver truly remarkable projects. Paul’s understanding of our UK and Ireland business and his commitment to client success make him an outstanding choice to take the reins. I am confident that under his leadership the business will continue to grow and flourish as a world-class consultancy and market leader in the UK and Ireland.”

