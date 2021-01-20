New umbrella for building services lobby

With the Building Engineering Services Association and the Electrical Contractors Association at the helm, the new body is similar to the Specialist Engineering Contractors’ (SEC) Group, disbanded this month.

However, the focus of the new alliance is firmly on building services engineering.

All members of the old SEC Group are in the new alliance with the exception of the British Constructional Steelwork Association.

But joining the group as well are the Building Services Research & Industry Association (BSRIA), the Chartered Institute of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) and the Federation of Environmental Trade Associations (FETA). FETA comprises manufacturers of ductwork, flues, heat pumps, building controls and related building components.

The new engineering services alliance is positioning itself to lead the building services sector’s response to the building safety agenda, sustainability and post-Covid green recovery.

Its official launch is on 10th February 2021.

The members of the newly formed alliance are:

Building Engineering Services Association (BESA)

Building Services Research & Information Association (BSRIA)

Chartered Institute of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE)

Federation of Environmental Trade Associations (FETA)

Lift & Escalator Industry Association (LEIA)

Scotland’s Electrical Contractors’ Association (SELECT)

Scottish & Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation (SNIPEF)

