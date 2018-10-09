New York announces $13bn terminal project for JFK

The terminals will add four million square feet to the airport's north and south sides.

The US$13bn investment - including $12 billion in private funding – is part of governor Andrew Cuomo’s vision of a unified and interconnected airport system with best-in-class amenities, centralised ground transport options and improved road links that collectively will increase the airport's capacity by at least 15 million passengers a year.

A team of Mott MacDonald and Grimshaw Architects was awarded a design contract for the airport upgrades in September 2017 (link opens in new tab).

“This historic investment to modernize JFK Airport and the surrounding transportation network will not only ease travel through this major hub, but it will ensure JFK joins the ranks as one of the finest airports in the world,” said Cuomo.