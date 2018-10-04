New York awards Manhattan Bridge refurb to Skanska

The US$76m (£58m) contract with New York City Department of Transportation involves structural and component rehabilitation on various aspects of the bridge. Skanska will also be making upgrades to the bridge’s safety and maintenance features, including its fire suppression system and its dehumidification and drainage infrastructure.

The bridge, which was originally built in 1909, is the most heavily travelled of the East River bridges, and carries more than 85,000 vehicles, 4,000 bicyclists, and 340,000 transit riders on an average weekday.

Construction on the project is slated to start this autumn and finish in the spring of 2021.