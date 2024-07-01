New Yorkshire HQ for Caddick

The Caddick team outside the new Yorkshire office

Caddick said that moving into new offices represented the start of a new phase of the company’s development, with its 38% turnover growth last year and £700m order book.

Formerly Cape House, Caddick has renamed its new head office Calder House, as a nod to its former base at Calder Grange in Knottingley where the business had been based for 45 years.

Calder House has been through a £3.8m refit, increasing its size from 11,000 sq ft to 15,000 sq ft and adding solar panels and electric vehicle charging points. Other features include a glazed atrium, open-plan office space, feature walls, a cafe and breakout spaces, and “a wellbeing zone”.

The Leeds-based design team supporting the renovation included DLA Architecture, commercial fit out specialist Design Tonic, civil and structural engineer Roscoe, and engineering consultant CSD.

Designed to future-proof the business for growth, the opening of Calder House follows the release of Caddick Construction Group’s most recent annual results, showing turnover rise 38% to £318m for the year ending August 2023, with a profit before tax of £7.4m

Calder House will provide headquarters for Caddick Construction, Caddick Civil Engineering and CCL Facades, which was established in 2022 when Caddick acquired assets of the former Speedclad business.

Managing director Paul Dodsworth said: “Caddick Construction was established in 1979 at our former premises at Calder Grange in Knottingley, and these offices have served us well as we have grown and evolved over the years. We are undergoing an exciting period of change; we are growing in size and stature, but we are also determined to enhance our reputation for delivering high quality projects whilst ensuring the family ethos and feel is retained.

“Investing in our new office is not just about increasing our capacity. Our people and clients deserve an office that represents Caddick Construction Group, a place to do business that is energised and sustainable. We recently welcomed our new regional managing director Steve Ford to the business and I am very excited about the future as we look to increase our presence in Yorkshire and the northeast under Steve’s leadership.”

interiors

reception

