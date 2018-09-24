New Zealand announces investment in Rotorua

“I’m pleased to announce the PGF will invest $27.4 million [£14m] to redevelop the Rotorua Lakefront and Whakarewarewa Forest,” said parliamentary under-secretary for regional economic development Fletcher Tabuteau. The redevelopment work will be co-funded by the PGF and the Rotorua Lakes Council at a total cost of NZ$55m.

“The redevelopment of the Lakefront will include building new boardwalks, walkways, cycle ways, event infrastructure, more car parking, landscaping and an improved visual connection between the city and the lake,” said Tabuteau. “An improved access road, a cycleway from the park to the city, and visitor centre will be created at Whakarewarewa Forest.

Once completed, redevelopment is expected to attract significant investment in Rotorua’s tourism and hospitality, leading to the creation of hundreds of new jobs.