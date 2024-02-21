Newham Council sets out £63m tower block strategy

Newham Council’s cabinet has approved a five-year strategy to make all 87 high-rise residential buildings in the borough compliant with new building safety legislation.

It has agreed a capital investment allocation of £63.5m for the strategy.

Since the Building Safety Act 2022 came into force in April 2023, Newham Council has been working with the new Building Safety Regulator (part of the Health & Safety Executive) to work up a plan. The council has already registered and submitted all necessary information of all 87 high-rise residential buildings in the borough with the Building Safety Regulator ahead of official visits starting in April 2024.

Newham’s five-year Residential Building Safety Strategy – High-rise Buildings sets out a plan of action, including:

create a safety case file and safety case report for each high-rise building (HRB) and keep these under review

deliver a stricter regime for all refurbishment works undertaken on HRBs

ensure that there is a valid completion certificate or partial completion certificate before handover into occupation for new properties

conform to the construction products requirements through refurbishment and remediation

deliver a construction control plan and change control requirements for refurbishment and remediation.

Councillor Shaban Mohammed, cabinet member for housing management and modernisation, said: “Securing approval for our very important building safety strategy to ensure our housing blocks are safe for residents today is another huge milestone in our concerted efforts to prioritise investment in our housing stock to improve the quality of life for residents and to protect our homes for future generations.

“We have already taken considerable actions to make our residential buildings safer with our first successful cladding prosecution last year and are continuing to identify high-risk buildings and removing unsafe cladding.”

