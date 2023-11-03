NFB and SBF to pool resources

The two bodies, widely regarded as partner federations, have decided to formalise their relationship after many years of collaborative working. The idea is that a more formal agreement will benefit house-builders and contractors in England, Scotland and Wales.

Under the new arrangement, the two organisations agree to share information, research, data and best practices and undertake joint initiatives, project and programmes that align with their shared interests. Such initiatives will be carried out jointly but documented separately.

The two bodies also agree to collaborate on industry events, such as conference, seminars and workshops; co-ordinate lobbying efforts to promote the interests of their memberships; and share resources such as premises, equipment and professional expertise.

It is hoped that the joint endeavour will result in improved standards, services, and advocacy with no additional cost, as members should benefit from economies of scale and a greater collective voice.

NFB chief executive Richard Beresford said: “For those in the construction industry, collaboration is absolutely critical to success and that should apply to trade associations too. We’ve had a long and fruitful relationship with the SBF and already do a number of things together. It is time to shift that up a gear and yield the commercial, reputational, and representative benefits of a closer working relationship. We are excited about the prospects of this partnership and the louder voice and improved offering we can now give members in all three nations”.

NFB managing director Vaughan Hart

Vaughan Hart, managing director of the SBF, added: “By formalising our relationship with the National Federation of Builders, we are taking a significant step forward in strengthening the bonds between our organisations. The joint working accord signifies our commitment to better serving our members in Scotland, England, and Wales. This collaboration will undoubtedly elevate our collective impact and provide our members with enhanced services, advocacy, and a united voice in the construction industry across the nations.

The National Federation of Builders and the Scottish Building Federation will continue to exist as separate organisations.

