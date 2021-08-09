NFDC orders members to ditch diesel

The National Federation of Demolition Contractors (NFDC) said that its 140 members “will be expected to phase out the use” of diesel and switch to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel, or an alternative low-carbon solution.

NFDC plans to monitor the transition, effective from now until December 2022 when all members will be required to demonstrate their efforts to comply, it said.

NFDC members will be required to demonstrate that their supply of HVO fuel comes with proof of sustainability documentation.

NFDC chief executive Howard Button said: “A number of our members have already adopted HVO fuel in favour of red diesel and we commend them for taking the moral, environmental and social responsibility to reduce carbon on demolition projects. We are confident that our full membership will readily make the change alongside their clients, suppliers, and subcontractors within the value chain.”

The federation said that as a ConstructZero partner, it would “take a firm lead in recommending further demolition sector-specific action”.

