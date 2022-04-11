NG Bailey picks up Kershaw crew from administrators

The Kershaw team will become part of NG Bailey’s Services division

Kershaw Group, a mechanical & electrical contractor, went into administration on 1st April. NG Bailey has completed the acquisition of the trade and assets of the Kershaw Service and Maintenance, saving 25 jobs.

NG Bailey said that the acquisition “provides an excellent opportunity… to increase and strengthen its presence in the hard facilities management sector, with a particular focus on mechanical and electrical services”.

The acquisition will add more than £4m to annual turnover.

The Kershaw team will become part of NG Bailey’s Services division and operate within the Facilities Services business unit.

David Hurcomb, NG Bailey’s chief executive, said: “Bringing the Kershaw service and maintenance business into the NG Bailey fold provides a natural extension to our already successful range of services.”

