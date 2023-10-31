NG Bailey supports IHP in Bassetlaw

CGI of the new emergency care "village"

Integrated Health Projects (IHP) began work in the summer on what is being called an "emergency care village" for Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

IHP’s £17.6m contract includes the refurbishment of existing clinical and mental health accommodation to create a new paediatric assessment unit and acute medical unit at Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop.

IHP is an established joint venture of Vinci Construction UK and Sir Robert McAlpine.

NG Bailey has been brought in to deliver all mechanical, electrical and public health installations on site. Its work began earlier this month (October ) and is due to be completed in summer 2024.

NG Bailey will make much of the componentry offsite, including heavy duty bracketry and spools, plant room skids and distribution boards, to reduce the impact of the works on hospital life.

IHP’s work at Bassetlaw Hospital follows on from a previous task to replace reinforce autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) panels. The hospital was previously rebuilt in the mid-1980s, when RAAC was still a popular building material. In June this year Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals became the first acute NHS provider in the country to declare that it had now cleared RAAC from all of its sites.

NG Bailey has worked with IHP on several projects over the past 10 years, including the new emergency care department for Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust last year.

NG Bailey healthcare sector director Patrick Morrison said: “We have a strong historical working relationship with IHP, so we’re pleased to be continuing our partnership to deliver this important project, which supports our NHS and will create improved emergency care services in the region.

“We have extensive experience in delivering healthcare projects across the UK, working in live hospital sites where maintaining high standards of ongoing patient care is vital. We have worked closely with IHP throughout the preconstruction phases to help develop the design, driving innovative solutions and embracing modern methods of construction, which will help accelerate delivery of the scheme, reduce carbon impact, and minimise disruption.”

