NG Bailey wins Ipswich maintenance deal

The University of Suffolk has awarded NG Bailey a contract to provide a full range of mechanical and electrical (M&E) maintenance for its main campus on the Ipswich Waterfront.

NG Bailey will provide ongoing maintenance and repairs as well as supporting new projects across the university’s 18,000 sqm of lecture halls, laboratories, offices, catering and student spaces.

University of Suffolk director of estate and facilities Nigel Lucker said: “Our estate strategy aims to fulfil our vision that whatever our students’ study with us, they will do it in state-of-the-art surroundings. We maintain exceptional spaces and create a more sustainable future through working with our partners, and the team at NG Bailey have shown they share our vision and values that will support our overall aims.”

Sarah Hotchen, managing director of NG Bailey Facilities Services, said: “Our Services division has a long track-record of engineering excellence and intelligent building management in the education sector, and we’re delighted to be expanding our capabilities further in this area.”

