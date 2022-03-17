NHBC approves precast foundation system

Roger Bullivant’s RBeam precast concrete foundation system

RBeam has been added to the NHBC Accepts register of products that need prevent no obstacle to houses securing insurance.

NHBC Accepts was launched in 2020 in response to the growth of prefabrication and system building in housing (called ‘modern’ methods of construction by some), to appease concern in the insurance industry about build quality and unproven design lives.

As part of the service, NHBC (the National House Building Council, as was) reviews the design, manufacture and construction of components and, if satisfied, gives it NHBC Accepts accreditation.

The RBeam is a factory-produced reinforced precast concrete foundation system for low-rise developments. A concrete frame sites on piles.

Richard Taylor, Bullivant’s foundation systems director, said: “This approval brings customer confidence and improved productivity on site. We also recognise it as an important achievement in the progression of offsite manufacture in the residential market.”

Roger Bullivant is part of the Vinci group since being acquired by Soletanche Freyssinet in 2011.

