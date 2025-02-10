NHBC seeks new chief executive

Steve Wood

The search has begun for a new chief executive for the National House Building Council (NHBC) after Steve Wood handed in his notice.

Wood has been at the helm of the UK’s largest new homes warranty provider for the past eight years.

“It has been a real privilege to serve as CEO of NHBC, working alongside such a passionate and talented group of colleagues,” he said. “Together, we have navigated challenges, embraced change, and achieved remarkable progress. I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished and grateful for the unwavering dedication of the entire NHBC team.”

NHBC chair Alan Rubenstein added: “The board is enormously grateful to Steve for his leadership of the NHBC over the last eight years and all that has been achieved. As we look ahead, NHBC is well-positioned to build on this success, and I have every confidence in the team’s ability to drive the organisation toward new heights.”

Before joining NHBC in 2017, Steve Wood was chief executive of Paymentshield, a subsidiary of Towergate Insurance that distributes general insurance products to the mortgage intermediary market. Before that he was UK managing director at Ecclesiastical Insurance Group.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk