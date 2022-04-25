NHS Scotland awards Spie five-year contract

The contract involves both planned and reactive maintenance of mechanical and electrical assets across nine NHS National Services Scotland (NSS) properties in Glasgow. Spie will also collaborate with NHS Energy to develop and promote energy conservation and technology improvements throughout the term of the contract.

Properties included within the scope represent infrastructure that is critical for the running of NHS services throughout Scotland, including NHS 24 call centres and the national distribution centres that handle stock for hospitals.

Spie UK will be supplying energy management services to NHS NSS, including building energy surveys, the introduction of an energy management platform, behavioural analysis and life cycle analysis.

Donnelly added: “We have a duty to provide service excellence across our estate, therefore we needed a partner who could demonstrate that they could meet the compliance and operational demand criteria to the highest level. Spie UK’s technical and engineering expertise gives us the confidence that they’ll deliver both an engineering solution and sustainability expertise in the servicing and operation of our assets and ultimately promoting energy conservation across our properties.”

