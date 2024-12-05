NHS Wales names 12 for £600m framework

NHS Building for Wales 2 framework is designed to support the delivery of healthcare building projects costing more than £7m.
It will run for four years, with a two-year extension option, and has an estimated pipeline of £600m.
Of the 12 suppliers chosen, most are nationally or internationally recognised names in the industry but three are distinctively Welsh business on the list – building and civil engineering contractor Andrew Scott, development consultant Lee Wakemans and M&E consultant Drac.
The five contractors selected for NHSBfW2 are:
- Andrew Scott
- Bam Construction
- Integrated Health Projects (IHP, a joint venture of Vinci Building and Sir Robert McAlpine),
- Kier Construction
- Tilbury Douglas Construction.
Four firms have been selected as project managers/cost advisors:
- Lee Wakemans
- Gleeds Management Services
- Mace Consult
- Mott MacDonald.
A further three firms have been selected as NEC supervisors:
- Drac Consulting
- Currie & Brown UK
- Rider Levett Bucknall UK.
