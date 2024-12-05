NHS Wales names 12 for £600m framework

NHS Building for Wales 2 framework is designed to support the delivery of healthcare building projects costing more than £7m.

It will run for four years, with a two-year extension option, and has an estimated pipeline of £600m.

Of the 12 suppliers chosen, most are nationally or internationally recognised names in the industry but three are distinctively Welsh business on the list – building and civil engineering contractor Andrew Scott, development consultant Lee Wakemans and M&E consultant Drac.

The five contractors selected for NHSBfW2 are:

Andrew Scott

Bam Construction

Integrated Health Projects (IHP, a joint venture of Vinci Building and Sir Robert McAlpine),

Kier Construction

Tilbury Douglas Construction.

Four firms have been selected as project managers/cost advisors:

Lee Wakemans

Gleeds Management Services

Mace Consult

Mott MacDonald.

A further three firms have been selected as NEC supervisors:

Drac Consulting

Currie & Brown UK

Rider Levett Bucknall UK.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk