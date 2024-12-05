  1. Instagram
Construction News

05 December 2024

NHS Wales names 12 for £600m framework

6 hours Five construction contractors and seven consultants have been selected to carry out building works for the National Health Service in Wales over the next four to six years.

NHS Building for Wales 2 framework is designed to support the delivery of healthcare building projects costing more than £7m.

It will run for four years, with a two-year extension option, and has an estimated pipeline of £600m.

Of the 12 suppliers chosen, most are nationally or internationally recognised names in the industry but three are distinctively Welsh business on the list – building and civil engineering contractor Andrew Scott, development consultant Lee Wakemans and M&E consultant Drac.

The five contractors selected for NHSBfW2 are:

  • Andrew Scott
  • Bam Construction
  • Integrated Health Projects (IHP, a joint venture of Vinci Building and Sir Robert McAlpine),
  • Kier Construction
  • Tilbury Douglas Construction.

Four firms have been selected as project managers/cost advisors:

  • Lee Wakemans
  • Gleeds Management Services
  • Mace Consult
  • Mott MacDonald.

A further three firms have been selected as NEC supervisors:

  • Drac Consulting
  • Currie & Brown UK
  • Rider Levett Bucknall UK.

