Nixon Hire reveals strategy shift

Nixon is focusing on site accomodation

Following a strategic review Nixon Hire has decided to operate large plant only from its Newcastle and Stockton depots. Its five Scottish depots and seven depots across the rest of England are selling their mobile machinery and will cross-hire to meet customers’ needs.

The focus now will be on the supply of site accommodation, welfare facilities, toilets, renewable power and solar solutions.

Established as a plant hire company since 1967, Nixon Hire entered the site accommodation market in 1987. Over the last six years it has invested nearly £90m invested into site accommodation, welfare and renewable products.

Chief financial officer John Hudson said: “2023 has underlined which of our products are most valued by our customers and where we should direct our future support. For example, our accommodation and welfare cabins, have received great feedback especially when paired with power options, such as solar pods or battery storage units, providing both financial and carbon emission savings. This was no accident – we heavily invested in these products in 2023, and plan to invest even more to meet our customers’ needs and further support plans towards achieving net carbon zero sites.”

Chief executive Graham Nixon added: “I am really excited about the bright future of Nixon Hire. We remain an ever evolving and growing company and we have taken the opportunity to refocus our resources and commit to a robust programme of investment into developing and delivering the products and services our customers require. Large plant is popular and in demand in the northeast and that is where we will serve those customers and we will continue to do it well.

Chief executive Graham Nixon

"We will also continue to offer an exceptional service and invest in large plant for those depots. This is by no means our exit from large plant. We certainly don’t want customers to think that we are winding down our service and fleet in the northeast now or in the future – this is simply not the case.”

“As part of this fleet rationalisation, and stock disposal, you will see some of our large plant equipment being sold. This will be a great opportunity for buyers to acquire some Nixon Hire large plant stock. The full proceeds, and more, will be reinvested in further growing our accommodation, welfare and renewable power fleet.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk