NMCN picked for Trent Bridge housing

It has been appointed by developer Elevate Property Group to build 95 townhouses and apartments on the banks of the River Trent.

Trent Bridge Quays is Elevate’s first project in the East Midlands and its fourth joint venture with Investin.

Phase 1 consists of a range of three-storey townhouses and apartments in large blocks flanking the River Trent and Meadow Lane. There will also be two retail units in the development.

Phase 2 on the nearby Milk and More yard, which Elevate acquired in late 2017, will provide a further 60 homes, with planning details currently being finalised.

Steve Dodd, managing director of Elevate Property Group, said: “Trent Bridge Quays will kick start the western end of the waterside regeneration and provide some of the best homes available in Nottingham in the coming 18 months.”

Nick Banks operations director of NCCM, said: “Trent Bridge Quays will be one of the best located developments in the area, and we are delighted to have been selected by Elevate Property Group to work with their project management team at BACE Construction Consultants in delivering this project.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk