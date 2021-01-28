NMCN reveals new chief executive

Lee Marks

Lee Marks joins NMCN from building services contractor NG Bailey, where he has been group commercial director since May 2013.

His starts date has yet to be determined but it will be sometime before June, NMCN said.

Lee Marks replaces John Homer who was let go by the NMCN board at the end of September. Two weeks later the company revealed it was set to make a loss of up to £15m for 2020. Robert Moyle, company chairman and son of the founder, has been acting chief executive in the interim.

Before joining NG Bailey, Lee Marks was a commercial director within the building division of business Galliford Try. He has also previously held director roles at Laing O’Rourke and Crown House Technologies.

“I am delighted to be appointed as chief executive of NMCN,” he said, “and am very much looking forward to working with my new colleagues, customers and stakeholders to unlock the special potential of the group.”

He added: “It is an exciting opportunity to lead the next chapter, positioning the business for sustainable future growth and delivering for all stakeholders.”

Acting chairman Ian Elliott said: “We are looking forward to Lee joining the group as CEO. His breadth of experience, particularly commercial and end-to-end process management, and leadership skills will strengthen the executive team and enable it to empower, support and develop our talented workforce leveraging our potential more fully.

“We are confident that the new team under Lee’s leadership will quickly move the group forward and rebuild value for our stakeholders.”

