NMCN wins five-year South Staffs Water deal

Works will take place between 2020 and 2025 across several sites, including Seedy Mill water treatment works near Lichfield and Hampton Loade water treatment works near Bridgnorth. Both schemes will be delivered to building information modelling (BIM) level 2 compliance.

The rebuilding and refurbishment work forms part of an estimated £60m investment in the region to improve the quality of drinking water supplied to customers.

South Staffs Water managing director Phil Newland said: “At South Staffs Water we’re committed to providing our customers with high-quality water, both now and in the future. This contract with NMCN represents a programme of investment that will substantially improve both the quality of the water and the resilience of our water treatment works.”

Andy Langman, NMCN managing director for water, said: “We are looking forward to working in collaboration with South Staffs Water and delivering this long-term plan to benefit their customers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk