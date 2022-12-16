Noel to take Taylor Wimpey chair

Rob Noel

Irene Dorner, chairman of Taylor Wimpey since February 2020, is stepping down for personal family reasons after the 2023 AGM on 27th April 2023.

She will be succeeded by Robert Noel, who has been a non-executive director since October 2019 and the senior independent director since April 2020. He retired from Land Securities ion 2020 eight years as chief executive, even though he was only 55. He is also chair of Hammerson.

Coincidentally Rob Noel went to school in Wiltshire with the chief executive of another leading house-builder, Berkeley Group’s Rob Perrins; Noel was in the year above Perrins.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk