Norfolk brings in Turner & Townsend for decarbonisation programme

Turner & Townsend will advise on the delivery of Norfolk’s environment policy and net zero carbon strategy.

The decarbonisation programme is designed to improve energy efficiency and eliminate the use of fossil fuel across 106 assets that are owned or managed by Norfolk County Council, including libraries, museums, fire stations and offices.

Turner & Townsend will provide project and cost management services to support the delivery of the decarbonisation programme, which is part of the council’s wider commitment to achieve net zero across all operations by 2030.

Running for four years, the project will take a fabric first approach to building retrofit – focusing on improvements such as insulation, draught-proofing, and ventilation.

Turner & Townsend’s other public sector clients for this sort of work includer the Department of Business & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Greater London Authority (GLA).

Director Ashley Carline said: “Improving the fabric of the nation’s buildings is a central part of meeting the UK’s net zero targets, and public sector buildings are at the heart of this. Norfolk’s ambitious programme sets a strong example to other local authorities dealing with the complexity of managing a wide variety of building types.”

