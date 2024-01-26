Norfolk picks Octavius for £47m Long Stratton bypass

Long Stratton bypass image from www.norfolk.gov.uk

The Long Stratton bypass is a 3.9km single-carriageway highway scheme to the east of the town to remove through traffic on the A140 from the town centre.

Construction will include three new roundabouts, two new junction arrangements and two new overbridges (one vehicular and one pedestrian).

Following initial preparation works which will be taking place over the coming months, the target date for the main construction work to start on the bypass is spring 2024.

Archaeological investigations were completed in early 2023 and updated documentation to the previously submitted planning applications from the developers received full planning permission from South Norfolk Council in September 2023.

Last August Norfolk County Council revealed that the original £37.44m cost estimate had risen by £8.79m to £46.23m due to construction cost inflation and planning delays. This has now crept up to £46.9m.

Cllr Graham Plant, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “This is another welcome milestone we’ve reached in this vital infrastructure project. The 3.9km road will not only solve the transport issues caused by the bottleneck on the A140 - which is a major local route – but also open-up improvements for cycling and walking in and around the town. Once in place the scheme will cut congestion, unlock economic growth, and improve journey times across the county.”

