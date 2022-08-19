  1. Instagram
North Carolina road win for Webber

2 hours Ferrovial’s US subsidiary, Webber, has won a US$283 million (£239 million) contract to widen an eight-mile section of the I-95 road in North Carolina.

Webber has so far won two road contracts in North Carolina
Webber has so far won two road contracts in North Carolina

The work will include expanding road capacity to eight lanes from the current four, replacing bridges and overpasses and upgrading drainage.

The project, which is scheduled for completion in late 2026, will improve road safety, reduce congestion and provide more reliable travel times.

The client is North Carolina Department of Transportation.

This is Webber’s second contract in the state. It was recently awarded a US$262 million contract to build a new 5km section of the I-74.

In addition to North Carolina, Webber is currently working on a total of 52 civil engineering projects in Texas, Georgia and Virginia. It recently won a contract worth US$332 million to widen four highways in Texas.

