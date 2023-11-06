North Lanarkshire chooses Tilbury Douglas for new industrial development

The new industrial estate will create a model for further developments in the area

The aim of the project is to realise Braidhurst Industrial Estate’s potential and act as a demonstrator project for similar industrial estates across North Lanarkshire.

The scope includes the construction of new, ‘carbon net-zero’ incubator units, along with the refurbishment of six small industrial units.

In addition, Tilbury Douglas will be overhauling and upgrading Braidhurst’s infrastructure including roads, footpaths, drainage, lighting, and the estate’s boundary as well as a new car park built on a vacant site.

The contract also includes installation of new communications infrastructure to ensure that businesses can connect to high-speed broadband as well as landscaping, provision of new signage, pedestrian footpaths, cycle access and storage facilities.

Barry O’Hagan, Scottish regional director at Tilbury Douglas, said: “We are looking forward to getting started on this new project for North Lanarkshire Council. We are delighted to have landed this contract and our experienced team is ready for the project’s commencement.

“With North Lanarkshire’s Fleet Building Project well underway in Bellshill, we have been working closely with the local area to deliver a wide range of community benefits in Bellshill and Motherwell, as well as a high-quality facility for the Council.

“The project will begin imminently, and we are looking forward to transforming Braidhurst Industrial Estate into an area that will boost the local economy and act as a base for local start-ups and SMEs.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk