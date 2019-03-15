TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Fri March 15 2019

  North Lanarkshire tenders three housing schemes

North Lanarkshire tenders three housing schemes

36 minutes North Lanarkshire Council is inviting bids for the design and construction of new housing with a total value of £8.9m.

The three schemes are on separate village sites and will comprise a mix of semi-detached and terraced houses, cottage flats and bungalows.

Each site is being tendered as a separate contract.

The three sites are:

  • Plains Village, Airdrie – estimated value £2.6m (estimated 16 units);
  • Burnhall Place, Waterloo, Wishaw – estimated value £3m (estimated 20 units);
  • MacArthur Avenue, Glenmavis, Airdrie - estimated value £3.3m (estimated 22 units).

The feasibility of the Burnhall Place and MacArther Avenue sites proceeding is subject to site investigations results and land titles. The number of units may also vary as they are subject to planning approval and site investigations.

